Replicas of PM Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize Medals Put for Public View

Ena December 15/2019 Three Copy of medals and diploma received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the Nobel Peace Prize award tabled for public viewing in three locations in the capital Addis Ababa.



Under the custodianship of the Ministry of Peace, the three replicas of diploma and medal placed at the Ministry of Peace, Addis Ababa University Institute of Ethiopian Studies and at the National Museum each.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, the replica which is placed in the Ministry of Peace will move to the Peace center upon completion.

The placement of the Nobel Prize replicas for public viewing is aimed at encouraging the next generation and the general public to work towards maintaining peace and elevating Ethiopia to greater heights.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, mainly for resolving the two decade stalemate with Eritrea.