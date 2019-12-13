Serbia Reaffirms to Support Ethiopia’s Reform

Addis Ababa December 13/2019 Serbian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Aleksandar Ristic said his country strongly supports the ongoing reform in Ethiopia under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy.

The ambassador told ENA that Ethiopia’s comprehensive reform can be a model for many countries in the efforts to transform their political and economic growth.

He stated that Ethiopia has been for many years one of the principal partners of Serbia in Africa.

“Ethiopia and Serbia have been friends for a long time in history and we have a solid historical foundation for future cooperation in many fields,” the ambassador affirmed.

The cooperation between the two countries embraces political and economic fields, he said.

He stated that “we are working and supporting each other in the political and economic fields even in international arena and recently we are exerting efforts to connect Ethio-Serbian business communities to engage in trade and investment.”

Ambassador Ristic reaffirmed that Serbian readiness to support the ongoing comprehensive reform that Ethiopia is undertaking.

He expressed gratitude for the long history Ethiopia and Serbia enjoyed in strengthening the wider bilateral ties between the two countries, especially Serbia’s interest to uphold support Ethiopia in economic, cultural and educational sectors.