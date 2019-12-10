Int’l Solidarity Day with Palestinian People Marked

Ena December 10/2019 United Nations diplomatic communities marked the International Solidarity Day with the Palestinian people in Addis Ababa today.

In his message of the International Solidarity Day with the Peoples of Palestine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains one of the most intractable challenges facing the international community.

There have been no positive developments on the ground in that respect as the situation continues to deteriorate, he added.

The secretary-general condemned the intensification of illegal settlements, demolitions of homes and pervasive suffering of Palestinian in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territory.

He also urged to cease the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli civilian populations.

All parties must recognize that there is no military solution to this long standing conflict. Rather, it can only be achieved based on the existence of two states, Israel and Palestine, within the frame work of the relevant United Nations Resolutions, Guterres stressed.

African Union Commission Chairperson, Mousa Faki Mahamat delivered a speech that calls for the immediate implementation of all UN Security Council Resolutions to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The parties involved in the Arab Israel conflict need to desist from unilateral policies, actions and provocations, which exacerbate the security situation and tense the atmosphere in the Middle East, he pointed out.

Condemning the construction of Israeli illegal settlements in Palestinian occupied territory and the distortion of Arab identity as well as suffering of Palestinian, Arab League Union Ambassador Saleh Sahboun called on international communities to reaffirm their solidarity with the peoples of Palestine to end the suffering.

Peoples of Palestine have been suffering for more than seven decades, he noted.

Ambassadors and diplomatic corps of different countries attended the solidarity day.

The solidarity day concluded with the hoisting the flag of the people of Palestine along with UN flag.