President Sahlework, EU Commision President Discuss on Women Empowerment

Ena December 7/2019 President Sahlework Zewde and Ursula Von der Leyden, the new European Commission President discussed about ways of empowering women in such a way that makes a difference.



The first female President of the European Commission, who is in Ethiopia on her first trip out of Europe, was accorded a warm welcome by President Sahlework.

Briefing journalists, President Sahlework appreciated the European Commission for bringing a womato the leadership.

“I am very happy to see that Ethiopia and European Union are on the right side of history giving women their due place,”Sahlework said.

President Von der Leyen’s visit is a good start and encouraging, she said, adding that “we have to work together on how to really advance because gender issue is universal.”

The new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen said that women can do anything.

Von der Leyen appreciated President Sahlework’s experience in empowering women, and added “I want to learn from you.”

Von der Leyen had discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) today.