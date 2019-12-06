Multi-year Investment to Deliver Quality Education Announced

Ena December 6/2019 Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced a 27 million USD investment to support the delivery of quality and inclusive education to close to 750,000 girls and boys displaced in Ethiopia.

The funding will support the implementation of a new resilience program developed by the Ministry of Education with the support of ECW and donors.

The program will cost an estimated 161 million USD over three years.

The grant is designed to activate resource mobilization efforts from donors, civil society organizations, the private sector and philanthropic foundations to fully-fund the program.

The program is intended to improve quality of education, and create equitable, safe, protective and gender-sensitive learning environments.

It will support over 1,200 refugee teachers and 10,000 national teachers in building their capacity to respond to the specific psychosocial needs of displaced children.

The program will be led by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Education in partnership with Save the Children International, UNICEF, ECW and the Education Cluster.

UNICEF and Save the Children will implement ECW’s the three-year grant.

The program will be rolled out in 17 locations, covering 60,000 out-of-school children, and then expand as resource mobilization efforts allow for scaling up of these results.