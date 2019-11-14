Ethiopia to Host the 5th Aviation Africa Summit, Exhibition

Addis Ababa November 14/2019 The Ethiopian Airlines Group will be hosting the fifth Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition in the early 2020.

According to Aviation Africa, this two-day co-located summit and exhibition is expected to feature over 100 global aviation companies.

The event will also bring together speakers that would include leaders from African airlines, civil aviation authorities, business aviation and support industries.

Aviation Africa is a major trade event for the aerospace and defense industries.

The 4th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition took place in Kigali last February 2019, held under the auspices of the Government of Rwanda.