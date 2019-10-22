Ministry Urges Chinese Companies to Invest in Energy Sector

Addis Ababa October 22 /2019 Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity has called on Chinese companies to engage in the energy sector by seizing the vast opportunity in the country.

Speaking at the China-Africa Energy Cooperation Forum today, Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Frehiwot Woldehana said Ethiopia has immense resources in the energy sector, including hydropower, geothermal, wind and solar energy.

Furthermore, he added that the government has recently launched ambition national electrification plan to achieve universal electric access by 2025 through national grid, mini grid and off grid technology solutions.

The energy sector is now open for privatization to improve access of electricity through attracting investors in the sector, the state minister noted.

Frehiwot revealed that there are some Chinese companies already engaged in the energy sector, adding that “Chinese companies have a lot of opportunity to be involved in the energy sector to benefit both countries.”

The government will provide all the necessary support to investors who engage in the sector, he pointed out.

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Vice Chairman, Zhang Shenfeng said on his part Ethiopia is a key partner to China.

Shenfeng stated that the forum would create opportunity for Chinese enterprises to explore investment possibilities in the energy sector.

He urged Chinese enterprises to engage in the sector to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Some 46 Chinese enterprises from 15 provinces participated in the forum.