PM Abiy Honored National Peace Award

Addis Ababa October 21 /2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was honored with the first ever national peace award at a prestigious Gala banquet held at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa, on Sunday.

Ministry of Peace has decided to honor this prestigious award every year for individuals who have contributed to peace in Ethiopia, it was indicated.

The award ceremony, which was held under the theme “Peace rewards hundred percent”, President Sahilework Zewudie and other high profile government officials and diplomats presided over.

Speaking at the occasion, the Peace Minister, Mufriat Kamil said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel Peace Prize has renewed Ethiopian history at the international stage.

The award has been given to Prime Minster Abiy for his outstanding contribution and efforts in promoting peace at national and continental level, she stated.

After receiving the award, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said peace always emanates from within and urged young Ethiopians to strive for sustainable peace in Ethiopia.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat said on his part Nobel Peace Prize that Premier Abiy won has recognized the idea of African solutions to African problems.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize award considered Prime Minister Abiy’s commendable role in building long-term peace in the war-torn Horn of Africa region particularly, with the neighboring Eritrea.