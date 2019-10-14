Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to Visit Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 14 /2019 President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö will arrive in Ethiopia this afternoon, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The president, in his two-day state visit to Ethiopia, will held discussions with higher government officials in the country, it was learned.

On Tuesday, President Sauli Niinistö will confer with his Ethiopian counterpart Sahlework Zewde at the National Palace in Addis Ababa.

The Finnish President is expected to attend a panel discussion on the international climate change conference to be held in Addis Ababa.

Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari will also meet President, Sahlework Zewde, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew has held discussion on July 10, 2019 with Foreign Minister of Finland, Pekka Haavisto on bilateral relations, peace and security in the Horn of Africa, particularly the role of Ethiopia and AU in securing peace in the region.

Haavisto on the occasion expressed Finland’s commitment to fully fledged support for the reform in Ethiopia.

Finland established diplomatic relations with Ethiopia in 1959, and development began in 1967.