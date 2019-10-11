Conferring Nobel Peace Prize on PM Abiy Shows Hope Int’l Community Places on Ethiopia: President Sahlework

Addis Ababa ENA October 11/2019 President Sahlework Zewdie, in her briefing to the media in connection with the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to PM Abiy, said it shows the hope the international community places on Ethiopian.

The prize given to the prime minister demonstrates international recognition for his great achievements, she noted.

In addition to this, it was an indication of hope the international community has bestowed on Ethiopia.

Elaborating on why the premier deserves the prize, she said he has been indefatigably promoting peace, reconciliation and love.

The president stated that the PM, above all, has made huge effort to end the more than two decades of stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea and put legacy of Ethiopia’s civilization that transcends generations.

According to her, Abiy has also exerted maximum efforts in resolving problems between neighboring countries in the east Africa region and encouraging mutual cooperation.

She further noted that Ethiopians can benefit a lot from unity and the premier has shown us that working devotedly can in a short period of time enable to get international recognition.

“The happiness echoed in all direction is encouraging to Ethiopians and makes them to be proud of themselves,” Sahlework stated.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was declared winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 today.